Man killed in Denver shooting; southbound I-25 closed at University

DENVER -- A man was killed in a shooting that forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 2:45 a.m. as a vehicle passed over the University Boulevard bridge.

The vehicle, a small silver sedan, veered off the road and hit the wall on the ramp coming from University.

A man, whose name and age weren't released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Southbound I-25 and the on-ramp from University Boulevard to the interstate were closed for the investigation.

Police had no description of the alleged shooter and the investigation was ongoing.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.