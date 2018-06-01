× Local tree company takes care of danger from trees for couple with cancer

DENVER — Colorado’s dry weather combined with high winds create a dangerous equation when it comes to many trees in the metro area.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers answered a call from Ray and Beverly Gonzalez, who are both battling cancer.

The last thing they needed was for a 30-foot tall tree to fall on their roof.

Beverly Gonzalez says the tree didn’t make a sound when it fell, now they avoid their living room altogether. “I usually sit right here, that way I can look out the door.”

With all the medical bills, they can’t afford to pay to have the tree removed. The FOX31 Problem Solvers called in the experts at Senn’s Tree Service and A Hand Shake Tree Service.

Operational manager Brian Kiser came right away and checked out the problem. He says homeowners should always walk their property and check their trees for loose branches and roots coming out of the ground, “if you see a lot of big dead branches it could be dying and you want to get rid of those.”

Senn’s Tree Service will work in conjunction with A Handshake Tree Service to remove the tree free of charge so the Gonzalez’s can focus on coping with the effects of their cancer treatments without added stress.

Kiser says, “I’m glad we can help you guys out and get this done, the less worry the better.”

Ray Gonzalez shook Kiser’s hand with an expression of sincere gratitude saying, “I can’t ask for any more than that, to have a guy like him and his company to help us out.”

Beverly Gonzalez tearfully agrees, adding, “there’s people out there who think of other people and how they can help other people and not just think of themselves … wonderful people like the FOX31 Problem Solvers and Senn’s Tree Service.”