Late Aurora mayor’s son hopes to fill seat for rest of father’s term

AURORA, Colo. -- The son of late Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, who passed away last month, is hoping to carry on his father's legacy by becoming mayor himself.

Tim Hogan is one of 13 people who have applied to become the mayor or Aurora. The city council will decide within the next few weeks on who will lead the city of about 360,000 immediately east of Denver.

Tim said he would be a good fit for the position because he had been advising and working with his father for his entire life. Moreover, Tim said he grew up in Aurora politics.

"When people began approaching me asking to put my name in for this position, I knew if I didn't, I would certainly regret it," said Tim.

Tim said that this experiences with his father would allow him to successfully carry on his legacy for the remainder of the term.

"I feel like I have [a] responsibility to see that vision go forward for the [remainder] of the term and I'm sure he's smiling," said Tim.

When asked about whether he had discussed becoming mayor with his father, Tim said Steve had a strong faith in the city council.

"I think he may have been grooming me some with all the help I was doing in his campaigns over the years," said Tim.

Mayor Hogan had been involved in local politics for more than three decades. He was considered an integral part of Aurora's growth as it helped the Denver region grow to one of the largest metropolitan areas in the West. In a farewell letter to the city, the elder Hogan said that "Aurora has [his] heart."

"We talked about pretty much everything when it came to the development of Aurora," said Tim.

There are about 18 months remaining in the mayoral term. Tim said he simply wants to fill the seat for that period and does not plan on running for reelection.