June starts off hot and dry

It's been another hot day in Denver with temperatures reaching the upper 80s & low 90s again. The average high on the 1st day of June in Denver is 77 degrees. Here's a look at the averages we see in June:

#cowx Welcome to June in Denver...temps warm through the month and it's one of our wetter months too...we've also posted the hottest temp in Denver recorded history in the month...TWICE! pic.twitter.com/cEY56vvfQv — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) June 1, 2018

We will have a gusty wind from the northwest this evening associated with a passing cold front. On Saturday our highs will only be in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees thanks to the cold front. It will also be sunny, dry and calm...great looking day.

On Sunday there is a chance for a late day isolated thunderstorm. The best chance to see a storm or two is south of downtown Denver.

Looking into next week the forecast is mainly dry and hot with highs most day in the low 90s. We do have isolated storm chances toward the end of the week.

