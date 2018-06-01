Governor vetoes bill that would have restricted autopsy records from becoming public

DENVER — Governor John Hickenlooper has vetoed a bill that would have restricted public access to autopsy records.

SB 18 – 223 would have restricted the release of autopsy records of minors in Colorado.

The legislation was supported by some coroners in the state as well as some families of victims. The legislation was opposed by many journalists including the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.

.@GovofCO VETOES SB 223, which would have closed public access to child autopsy reports! “An informed public has societal benefits for all at-risk children, present and future.” #coleg #copolitics #opengov — Colorado FOIC (@CoFOIC) June 1, 2018

“History shows that bringing tragedies to the public’s attention is the greatest catalyst for public policy change,” Hickenlooper wrote in his veto letter.

FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George spoke to the governor prior to his decision about his thinking on open records laws and this bill: