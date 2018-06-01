June kicks off with high fire danger, unseasonably warm temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A red flag warning has been issued for portions of Colorado and the Denver metro area throughout Friday.

Wind gusts during the midday and afternoon hours could reach as high as 30-35 mph under dry, sunny conditions. Refrain from any type of outside burning or open flame.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday, but still above average for this time of year with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Expect a few afternoon clouds, but no threat of thunderstorms.

Conditions will stay breezy and mild overnight into Saturday with lows dropping into the low 50s. Temperatures will take a dip back into the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Extra cloud cover will be present for Sunday, with the chance of a few afternoon showers.

The best chance for rain will stay over the mountains, but a stray shower or two might roll off the foothills and into the metro area.

The upper 80s and lower 90s will make a quick return beginning next week. Expect highs in the low 90s through at least Thursday with dry, sunny conditions.

