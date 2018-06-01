Fee increase at Rocky Mountain National Park goes into effect

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Some of the most popular national parks across the country started charging higher entrance fees on Friday.

Rocky Mountain National Park saw an increase, with a single-day pass up $5 to $25, a seven-day pass up $5 to $35 and an annual pass up $10 to $70.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve will have a price increase on Jan. 1.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will see fees go up on Jan. 1, 2020.

Mesa Verde National Park will have price increases on Jan. 1, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020.

There will also be future price hikes at four national monuments in the state: Colorado National, Dinosaur National, Florissant Fossil Beds National and Hovenweep National.

The fee hikes were needed to help maintain the parks and begin to address an $11.6 billion maintenance backlog.

The Interior Department backed down from an earlier plan that would have forced visitors to pay $70 per vehicle at 17 popular national parks, including Rocky Mountain.

But more than 109,000 comments of the plan were opposed to such a stiff increase.

Rocky Mountain National Park is the fourth most visited national park in the country.