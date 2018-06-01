FedEx truck stolen, crashes after pursuit in Douglas County; suspect in custody

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Deputies pursued a stolen FedEx truck in Castle Pines on Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The truck was stolen in the 2900 block of South Galapago Street in Englewood.

Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Steven Johnson said the FedEx truck’s driver was robbed at knife point. The driver then surrendered the truck.

Law enforcement was notified and they tracked the vehicle using GPS. Johnson said one law enforcement vehicle was rammed.

Deputies used stop sticks to attempt to slow the vehicle twice; they worked during the second attempt. The vehicle slowed while the driver continued to try to elude authorities.

The truck eventually crashed off northbound Interstate 25 near Castle Rock Parkway.

The suspect took off on foot, but was later captured and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are currently in pursuit of a stolen FedEx truck in Castle Pines. If you see our deputies please give them room to maneuver, pull off to the side of the road. Will update on twitter as possible. pic.twitter.com/0F9kv011ny — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 1, 2018

FedEx vehicle has crashed & driver initially took off on foot but has surrendered https://t.co/zXZTN5mQGB — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 1, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.