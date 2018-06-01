Family members of 2 victims in deadly shooting in west Denver speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police have made an arrest in a triple shooting that took place Wednesday.

It happened at West 6th Avenue and Perry Street outside of a convenience store and smoke shop.

It turns out one of the men killed lived just a few blocks away and had taken his brother to the store.

The shooting caught on surveillance tape made headlines.

When the shooting stopped, 3 people had been wounded, including two of Desiree Flores’ sons.

One of them, 25-year-old Raymond Flores, was killed.

Desiree Flores said, “He’s my right arm. I don’t know how I’m going to get through things without him. He was just a good guy.”

Flores’ other son, who is 15, was also hurt but survived.

A friend of theirs, A 16-year-old boy was also killed in the shooting.

We’re told there was a confrontation in the parking lot with two men over how a car was parked. That run-in escalated at the store’s entrance where the shots were fired.

Flores said, “I just want to bring it out there that the Facebook, all the social media stuff keeps saying about gangs and stuff. I just want to make it clear to everybody, he didn’t have nothing to do with gangs. He didn’t want no part of it.”

Flores’ family considered him a big teddy bear.

He had two kids.

His grandfather tells us he was a special guy.

Jesus John Hernandez said, “He did whatever was asked of him and he did it in a good manner and he grows on you OK."

Flores has no criminal history.

His family tells us he sometimes worked as a security guard.

They're calling what happened in the parking a few blocks from their home – a senseless crime.

Denver Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old for the murders and assault.

The Flores family plans to hold a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. at the corner of West 6th Avenue and Perry Street Saturday evening.