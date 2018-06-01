Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EcoCAR 3 is the latest U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) series. As North America’s premier collegiate automotive engineering competition, EcoCAR 3 is challenging 16 North American university teams to redesign a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro by demonstrating emerging automotive technologies, while still maintaining the performance expected from this iconic American car.