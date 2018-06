Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to take up new hobby or workout consider tennis lessons at the Denver Tennis Club in the Hilltop neighborhood. They cater to a wide variety of ages and levels. Watch the segment to take a tour and learn more about the Denver City Open at the Denver Tennis Club coming up June 8th through June 17th. Spectators get in free and participants pay anywhere from $26 to $46 depending on their level. Call 303-322-4524 for more information.