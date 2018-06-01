× Denver orders LimeBike, Bird to remove their electric scooters from public right of ways

DENVER — The city of Denver is acting to take rental electric scooters that have popped up around town off the streets.

The Denver Public Works Department said Friday evening it notified LimeBike and Bird that they are in violation of Denver city code and ordered the companies to remove their scooters from the public right of way in Denver.

According to Denver Public Works, the dockless scooter rental companies are in violation of Denver Revised Municipal Code Chapter 49, Article IX, which states it is unlawful to utilize any street, alley, sidewalk, parkway or other public place for the storage of goods, wares or merchandise.

Denver Public Works had already started confiscating the scooters that are parked illegally across the city. It said it would continue to do so “as resources allow.”

On Friday, May 25 LimeBike dropped off 200 of the shared scooters in a few neighborhoods. Users open an app on smartphones to unlock them, then they are dropped off anywhere in the city.

Bird also just started operations.

The dockless scooters have been a huge hit with riders, but not with city officials.

Denver Public Works said it was never notified by the company about the plans and officials are concerned with where people are riding and parking them.

The city issued a statement about the situation Friday night:

“Members of the public utilizing these company’s scooters should be aware that, via city rules and ordinances, these scooters are not allowed to operate in the roadway except to cross the street at an intersection, nor are they allowed in bike lanes, on the city’s trail system, or in city parks.

We urge people to keep safety in the forefront of their minds, riding slowly and in a controlled fashion on the sidewalk and yielding to pedestrians at all times.

Denver will be working toward developing rules that regulate dockless transportation companies, emphasizing safety and respect for public spaces.”

LimeBike said its app instructs users to park the scooters on accessible spaces near curbs or by bike racks and to not block pedestrian paths, sidewalks or ramps.