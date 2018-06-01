× Denver has a lifeguard shortage

DENVER — The city of Denver is dealing with a lifeguard shortage. Normally the city has about 200 on staff for the summer season, but this year that number is much lower.

All in all, the city is looking to hire about 50 new lifeguards for its 13 pools. According to the city’s recreation director, there’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards.

“One of the things too is the economy and keeping up with the city market in Denver,” explained Recreation Director Leslie Pickard. “And the fact there’s a plethora of jobs out there”.

The city pays its lifeguards $10.50 an hour, which is higher than minimum wage.

In order to become a lifeguard, one must complete 22 hours of training. If you go through the city and county of Denver, the training is free.

To apply, click here.