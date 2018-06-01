Beth Bowlen Wallace responds to trust’s comments about pitch to own Broncos

DENVER — Beth Bowlen Wallace, daughter of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, said she is a good fit to become the team’s next owner despite comments from her father’s trust.

On Thursday, Bowlen Wallace announced she would like to be considered to become the next owner of the Broncos. The team’s CEO and President Joe Ellis quickly issued a joint statement with the Pat Bowlen Trust that said Beth’s wishes to own the team go against her father’s intentions.

However, on Friday, Bowlen Wallace responded to the statement, saying her desire to be owner is in accordance with her father’s wishes.

“I have met the criteria for becoming Controlling Owner of the Broncos. I have earned my law degree at the University of Denver and I have served at the Broncos and in executive leadership with Reign Energy Partners and Joseph Energy,” Bowlen Wallace said.

She said the comments made by the trustees were inaccurate.

“My dad has always encouraged me to be part of his organization. When I returned to Denver, he wanted me to come work at the Broncos with him,” the statement said.

Bowlen Wallace said she wants to do what is best for her family, the team and Denver fans.

“I care deeply for my entire family and would never do anything to create divisiveness in the family,” she said.

Bowlen Wallace said she repeatedly offered to meet with trustees to resolve the situation. However, in Thursday’s press release, the trust said it had told her and her legal team that she is not fit to own the team a number of times.

Bowlen Wallace also thanked her family for their support since she making the announcement.