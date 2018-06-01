92 percent of Denver City Employees have conducted sexual harassment training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- 92 percent of Denver City Employees have completed sexual harassment training.

That updated was provided by Denver City officials to FOX31 and Channel 2 on Friday.

Back in March, the city announced a new sexual harassment training program.

While the training took place in the aftermath of sexual harassment allegations surrounding Mayor Hancock; the city has insisted the program was initiated months earlier.

To watch the harassment training video -- which features a message from the city attorney -- click this link.

The City issued the following statement to FOX31: