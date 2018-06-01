3 bears euthanized for breaking into Durango homes

DURANGO, Colo. — Wildlife officials have euthanized three bears for breaking into multiple homes over the past three weeks in southwestern Colorado.

Matt Thorpe with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bears, a sow and her two yearlings, had broken into or tried to break into six homes in a subdivision and were put down Tuesday because they associated people with food.

The bears broke into homes through dog doors and a window, and they pushed their way into garages in the Durango neighborhood.

In one case, they could not break into a home but ripped off a screen door.

The bears started causing problems in early May, but by the time wildlife officials were informed, their behavior had escalated and residents were having trouble scaring them away.