Young Georgia boy helps elderly woman with walker up the stairs

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. -- An 8-year-old boy was caught on camera helping an elderly woman he didn't know make it up a set of stairs.

Maurice Adams Jr. was with his mother, Contricia Hill, when he saw the woman, who had a walker, struggling to get up the stairs.

He got out of the car and helped her reach the top.

Riley Duncan was in a car behind the boy and his mother. He saw the boy's random act of kindness and recorded it.

When the two got to the top of the stairs, the woman gave the boy a hug.

Duncan posted the video to Facebook and met Adams and his mother on Wednesday.

Duncan said he told the boy he did an "awesome job" and gave him $100.

“I think it’s marvelous, I love it," Duncan told USA Today. “(With) all the stuff going on … I’m glad I was able to witness something like that. Just so happy about it.”

"It's touching. It's very touching," Hill told WSB-TV in Atlanta. "(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way."