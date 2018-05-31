Woman startled by bounty hunters who had the wrong address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Bounty hunters in Denver got the wrong address and scared an innocent woman late at night after they tried to get her to open the door.

The men insisted they were with the Fugitive Task Force, but wouldn't show any identification.

“There was a banging on the door,” Kathryn Nettlebeck said. “It startled me, I was so scared.”

Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, multiple men were outside Kathryn Nettlebeck's Denver apartment.

“He said that I need to open the door, show ID, and that he wanted to search," Nettlebeck said. “I said I’m not opening the door until you show me identification and he would not show me identification.”

Nettlebeck says the men wouldn't go away and kept asking for someone named Crystal. Turns out, Crystal lives next door and the bounty hunters had the wrong address.

Ultimately Nettlebeck showed the men her ID through a screen to prove she wasn't Crystal.

Nettlebeck said, “I’ve been very upset, and I’ve been very shaken and I just don’t feel it needed to happen.”

“It could be common that they get the wrong door," Tom Remy, a man who trains bail agents said. “I probably would do the same thing she did”

Remy says Nettlebeck's story isn't uncommon. Bounty hunters do get the wrong address every now and then. What's not routine is men showing up late at night.

"People doing recovery should identify themselves as recovery individuals or bail bond agents, if they say anything else I would be leery,” Remy said. “I don’t think just yelling fugitive task force is appropriate.”

In Colorado, recovery agents technically don't need any training. There's not a lot of rules behind the profession.

You should know your rights though, you can leave the door closed and can deny entry to a bounty hunter.

Shortly after the men knocked on Nettlebeck's door, she called the police because she didn't know what to do. She says officers never showed up and that's why she has now filed a complaint with the Denver Police Department.

DPD says they want to let the process run its course before they comment about the situation.