The steps you have to take to save pet or child from a hot car in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado law passed last year allows citizens to legally break into a vehicle to save the life of a pet or child - but only after taking several other steps.

Before breaking into a vehicle, you must follow these steps first:

Reasonable belief the kid or pet is in imminent danger of suffering serious bodily injury

Make a reasonable effort to contact the owner and law enforcement

Check to see if the vehicle is locked before breaking in

Remain with the animal or child until law enforcement or first responders arrive

Before the law was passed in August 2017, you could be charged with criminal mischief or trespassing.

In Denver, it's a crime to leave an animal in dangerous conditions, such as a hot car, and could result in a $999 fine or up to a year in jail.

Scientists say that on a 90 degree day, the temperature inside a car rises to 100 degrees within five minutes if the windows are cracked (110 degrees if they're not) and after 30 minutes - it's 124 degrees.

Colorado is now one of about two dozen other states that give a good Samaritan immunity from any prosecution if they decide to take action to break into a vehicle to save a child or pet.