Support the Shield: Money raised during Safeway campaign presented to Shield 616, C.O.P.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31, Channel 2, and The Safeway Foundation presented checks to Shield 616 and C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivor) on Wednesday.

During our fundraising partnership with Safeway last month, FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers donated more than $442,429 to the Support the Shield donation drive during the point-of-sale campaign launched on April 5, 2018.

That brought the overall total for the FOX31 and Channel 2 Support The Shield campaign since February to more than $680,000 for local law enforcement and their families.

The Colorado community was saddened by the loss of three deputies in the span of five weeks in early 2018, and FOX31 and Channel 2 responded by launching Support the Shield, a phone bank and campaign that raised over $240,000 for Shield616, a non-profit organization that provides protective gear for the police community.

Donate online to Shield616

Donations collected for Shield616 will go directly to supplying local officers with the finest protective gear possible at no cost to them.

All donations collected for C.O.P.S will go towards providing support to local families of fallen officers through the various programs and assistance they offer.