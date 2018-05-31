Parker woman gets jail, probation in hit-and-run that badly injured 12-year-old boy

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Parker woman who badly injured a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash last year has been sentenced.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Douglas District Judge Shay Whitaker sentenced Kimberley Miller, 49, to 30 days in jail and two years probation.

Miller pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury. Other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

“It is difficult to imagine a person so bereft of personal responsibility behind the wheel that she dents her car with the skull of a school-age boy and then … drives away,” District Attorney George Brauchler said.

“Jail may be the only way to get such a person’s attention.”

On July 25, Miller was driving her Lexus on Stonegate Parkway in Douglas County when she hit the boy at the intersection of Creekview Drive.

Miller kept driving and witnesses told Douglas County sheriff’s detectives the vehicle had a broken passenger mirror from the impact.

The boy suffered a skull fracture, concussion and a bruised lung. He survived.

Miller told investigators she had no recollection of the accident and was “elusive and uncooperative,” prosecutors said. The side mirror on the vehicle had been duct-taped.

Whitaker said the video of Miller’s initial interview with deputies and the dent on the car were enough for the woman to have known what happened.

Miller was given credit for time served and work release was authorized. She was ordered to begin the sentence immediately.

“Actions have consequences, and you must take responsibility for them,” the boy’s mother said in a statement. “How can you hit a child with an automobile and not turn back?”