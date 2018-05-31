× North Denver homicide suspect arrested in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The man suspected of killing an elderly man in north Denver last weekend was arrested on Wednesday, the Denver Police Department announced Thursday. Court records show he was arrested in Boulder County.

Michael David Sell, 48, is being held on two first-degree murder charges, according to the affidavit.

The document said that just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, 911 dispatchers in Adams County received a call about a man on the side of the road near the 5300 block of North Washington Street. The caller said the man was bleeding from his head.

The scene is in an industrial area with office buildings near the border of Denver and Adams Counties.

When Adams County Fire/Medics arrived, they found a 77-year-old man covered in blood with slashes to his head and neck. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:21 a.m.

The affidavit also said that the victim had told a witness that a man who he worked with had robbed him and stabbed him. Before dying, the victim also told paramedics that “Mike” had stolen nearly $8,000 from him.

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s granddaughter told investigators the victim had hired a man called Michael to help him with landscaping. The granddaughter told police Michael and the victim had gone to a hardware store together the morning of May 26 and did not return.

The pair left in the victim’s blue Chevrolet pickup. Investigators believe Sell used the vehicle to leave the scene, which is why authorities had asked the public to look out for it.