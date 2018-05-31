National Donut Day 2018: Where to get free doughnuts and deals in Colorado

DENVER — In honor of National Doughnut Day on Friday, businesses around the country are offering freebies and deals for all doughnut lovers.

Below is a list of deals happening in Colorado. As always, the deals are good at participating locations only and it’s recommended you check with your location first.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day on Friday. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.

Edible Arrangements: The chain is offering a free “Edible Donut” which is their new doughnut made with made with granny smith apples dipped in chocolate). The deal is good at participating locations

Glazed and Confuzed: The popular Denver doughnut shop is offering a free cold brew while supplies last.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts: Get one free “OC Sand” doughnut at participating stores.



Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in the United States and Canada.

LaMar’s Donuts: LaMar’s is offering one free doughnut per customer on Friday. All you need is to print or show a “golden ticket” available on their website. It is good for “any doughnut with a hole.”

Papa John’s: Yes, Papa John’s offers doughnut holes – but you’ll have to wait an extra day for this deal. The pizza chain is offering free doughnut holes with any purchase of two pizzas. The deal is good online only with the promo code “DONUT.”

For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Although there’s no doughnuts associated with this deal but it’s still pretty good. June 1 marks the chain’s 41st birthday and is offering Potbelly Perks members a BOGO deal: a free sandwich with the purchase of another sandwich.

Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut on Friday. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts nationwide by the end of the day.

Walton Donuts: The chain is giving away free doughnut holes to everyone with any purchase. They have four locations in the metro.