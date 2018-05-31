Motorcycle crash closes northbound I-25 in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed in Thornton on Thursday morning for an injury crash that involved a motorcycle.

The crash happened after 6:30 a.m. at Thornton Parkway when the motorcyclist was hit by an SUV. The interstate is expected to be closed until 8:30 a.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Drivers were taken off the interstate and there was a large backup from the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.