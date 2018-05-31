June starts off with warm temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will be heading into the month of June with very warm temperatures. The average high in Denver on the 1st of June is 77 degrees. Our forecast is calling for an afternoon readings at 88-90 degrees. So, we will easily be 10 degrees above normal.

It will be dry & windy on Friday thanks to an approaching weak cold front that will kick up some gusts to 30 mph.

In the wake of that cold front your Saturday will be refreshing with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Your Sunday starts off with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds. There will be a few late day thunderstorms with lightning & gusty wind.

Next week is looking dry, sunny and very warm with above normal temperatures each day in the 80s and hot 90s.

