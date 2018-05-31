Hot off the Grill: Colorado Juicy Lucy Burgers

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales University shows us how to make Colorado Juicy Lucy Burgers.
Colorado Juicy Lucy Burgers
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 1 small can hatch green chilies
- 8 strips of thick-cut bacon
- 4 slices pepper jack cheese
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 4 Brioche Buns
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- Lettuce, tomato and red onion, if desired
Instructions
- Separate ground beef into four equal portions, and then split each portion in half to create two patties for each burger.
- In a bowl combined softened cream cheeses and green chilies and season with salt and pepper.
- In a separate bowl combine, mayo, yogurt and garlic. Then set aside.
- Place 1-2tbsp of the cream cheese & chilies mixture in the middle of one patty, and then cover with another patty. Pinch the sides to seal edges. Season outside of peppers with salt and pepper.
- Pre-heat grill to medium to high heat.
- Place tin foil onto a med-high grill and place bacon onto foil and cook bacon until crispy.
- Once bacon is done cooking, place all four burgers onto the grill and cook for 7 min on each side. Top with pepper jack cheese while the burger finished cooking.
- Place buns onto grill to toast slightly. Remove buns from heat and assemble burger by spreading mayo mixture onto buns and adding bacon and lettuce, tomato and onion if desired.
- Serve with your favorite summer side.
- Enjoy!
Southwestern Creamy Coleslaw
Ingredients:
- 1 head green cabbage thinly sliced
- 1/4 purple cabbage thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 red onion thinly sliced
- 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro roughly chopped
- 1 ear of corn grilled and stripped
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 limes, zested and juiced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions:
- Cut the green and red cabbage using a sharp knife or mandolin to make thin ribbons.
- Place the cabbage into a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Allow to stand for 20 min. (This will extract excess water from the cabbage and keep your slaw from becoming too watery.)
- Pre-heat grill to medium to high heat.
- Grill the corn over med-high heat, allowing to char slightly. Remove from grill and strip corn from the cob using a sharp knife, then add to the cabbage.
- Slice the red onion very thinly and add to cabbage mixture along with the chopped cilantro.
- To make the dressing: mix together the sour cream, mayonnaise, sugar and the zest from one of the limes in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper and finish with a squeeze of lime juice.
- Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to combine.
- Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
- Enjoy!
