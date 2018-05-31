Hot off the Grill: Colorado Juicy Lucy Burgers

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales University shows us how to make Colorado Juicy Lucy Burgers.
Colorado Juicy Lucy Burgers

 

Ingredients:

 

 

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • 1 small can hatch green chilies
  • 8 strips of thick-cut bacon
  • 4 slices pepper jack cheese
  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 4 Brioche Buns
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Lettuce, tomato and red onion, if desired

 

Instructions

  1. Separate ground beef into four equal portions, and then split each portion in half to create two patties for each burger.
  2. In a bowl combined softened cream cheeses and green chilies and season with salt and pepper.
  3. In a separate bowl combine, mayo, yogurt and garlic. Then set aside.
  4. Place 1-2tbsp of the cream cheese & chilies mixture in the middle of one patty, and then cover with another patty. Pinch the sides to seal edges. Season outside of peppers with salt and pepper.
  5. Pre-heat grill to medium to high heat.
  6. Place tin foil onto a med-high grill and place bacon onto foil and cook bacon until crispy.
  7. Once bacon is done cooking, place all four burgers onto the grill and cook for 7 min on each side. Top with pepper jack cheese while the burger finished cooking.
  8. Place buns onto grill to toast slightly. Remove buns from heat and assemble burger by spreading mayo mixture onto buns and adding bacon and lettuce, tomato and onion if desired.
  9. Serve with your favorite summer side.
  10. Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southwestern Creamy Coleslaw

 

Ingredients:

 

 

  • 1 head green cabbage thinly sliced
  • 1/4 purple cabbage thinly sliced
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 red onion thinly sliced
  • 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro roughly chopped
  • 1 ear of corn grilled and stripped
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 limes, zested and juiced
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

 

Instructions:

 

  1. Cut the green and red cabbage using a sharp knife or mandolin to make thin ribbons.
  2. Place the cabbage into a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Allow to stand for 20 min. (This will extract excess water from the cabbage and keep your slaw from becoming too watery.)
  3. Pre-heat grill to medium to high heat.
  4. Grill the corn over med-high heat, allowing to char slightly. Remove from grill and strip corn from the cob using a sharp knife, then add to the cabbage.
  5. Slice the red onion very thinly and add to cabbage mixture along with the chopped cilantro.
  6. To make the dressing: mix together the sour cream, mayonnaise, sugar and the zest from one of the limes in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper and finish with a squeeze of lime juice.
  7. Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to combine.
  8. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
  9. Enjoy!

 

