Fundraisers for Lakeside Police Department
FUNdraiser at Lakeside Amusement Park for Shield616
Thursday June 14, 2018 1:00 pm Kiddie Land Opens, Major Rides open at 6pm
Lakeside Amusement Park, I70 and Sheridan Blvd
Cost: $10.00 tickets which gains entry into the park and an unlimited ride wristband
3rd Annual Denver Firefighters Local 858 Car Show
Saturday June 23, 2018 9:00am
Denver Fire Dept Union Hall- 12 Lakeside Lane Lakeside, Colorado 80212
Cost: $20.00 entry fee for cars, free for spectators
More information: https://lakesidepoliceco.org/
