Fundraisers for Lakeside Police Department

Posted 6:47 am, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 07:53AM, May 31, 2018

FUNdraiser at Lakeside Amusement Park for Shield616

Thursday June 14, 2018  1:00 pm Kiddie Land Opens, Major Rides open at 6pm

 Lakeside Amusement Park, I70 and Sheridan Blvd

Cost: $10.00 tickets which gains entry into the park and an unlimited ride wristband

 

 3rd Annual Denver Firefighters Local 858 Car Show

 Saturday June 23, 2018  9:00am

Denver Fire Dept Union Hall- 12 Lakeside Lane Lakeside, Colorado 80212

Cost: $20.00 entry fee for cars, free for spectators

 

More information: https://lakesidepoliceco.org/

 

