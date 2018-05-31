× Family of boy who has battled cancer has minivan stolen twice in 3 weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Logan Green is about to celebrate 4 years of being cancer-free.

However, the minivan used to still get the 9-year-old to follow-up appointments, has been stolen not once, but twice from outside the family’s home in Colorado Springs.

Both times the minivan has been returned, but it is in bad shape.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page, in the hopes of raising enough money to possibly buy another vehicle.