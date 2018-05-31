Chef Frank Bonanno’s newest and most ambitious venture yet, Denver Milk Market, opening June 1 at the new Dairy Block development.
Denver Milk Market: 1800 Wazee St., Ste. 100, Denver, CO 80202
Lobster roll – from Albina by the Sea at Denver Milk Market
SOURCE IT: In Denver, I use either Pacific Ocean on Alameda or Pacific Mercantile on Federal. I liken choosing a lobster to choosing fresh veggies—look for vibrant color & a medium to small size - a larger body usually indicates less flavor & tougher texture. While looking in the tanks, try to pick a lively fella. When he’s lifted from the water, his flippers should flip defensively; a good weight is between 1¼ & 1¾ lbs.
COOKING THE LOBSTER
- Quickest way to kill the lobster- use a good, sharp knife to remove his head.
- Set lightly salted water in gallon pot on high heat. While the water comes to temperature, separate the claws and tail from the body. Use a towel for grip and pull them right off.
- First set the claws in boiling water and wait 2 minutes & then drop in the tails. Continue cooking for 6 minutes with the heat turned off. Be careful not to overcook!
1¼ lb– claw: 8 min | tails: 6 min
1¾ lb– claws: 10 min | tails: 8 min
- Plunge lobsters into iced water to stop cooking. Let rest for 10 minutes until cooled. Remove from water.
- Easiest way to remove the shells – while holding the tail flat, take a sharp knife (or sharp kitchen shears) & cut right down the center. Use your hands to spread the shell apart from both side and the meat should fall right out. For the claws, use the back of a knife to lightly crack the shells. Remove shell from the meat along the crack lines. Discard the shells.
The meat is about medium-rare at this point—perfect for simply dipping in warm butter & or lemon, or tossing into a lobster ramen. If you decide to refrigerate & re-heat later, toss the meat in warm bubbly butter & heat just through - 1-2 Minutes.
SOURCE IT: In Denver, I use either Pacific Ocean on Alameda or Pacific Mercantile on Federal. I liken choosing a lobster to choosing fresh veggies—look for vibrant color & a medium to small size - a larger body usually indicates less flavor & tougher texture. While looking in the tanks, try to pick a lively fella. When he’s lifted from the water, his flippers should flip defensively; a good weight is between 1¼ & 1¾ lbs.
COOKING THE LOBSTER
- Quickest way to kill the lobster- use a good, sharp knife to remove his head.
- Set lightly salted water in gallon pot on high heat. While the water comes to temperature, separate the claws and tail from the body. Use a towel for grip and pull them right off.
- First set the claws in boiling water and wait 2 minutes & then drop in the tails. Continue cooking for 6 minutes with the heat turned off. Be careful not to overcook!
1¼ lb– claw: 8 min | tails: 6 min
1¾ lb– claws: 10 min | tails: 8 min
- Plunge lobsters into iced water to stop cooking. Let rest for 10 minutes until cooled. Remove from water.
- Easiest way to remove the shells – while holding the tail flat, take a sharp knife (or sharp kitchen shears) & cut right down the center. Use your hands to spread the shell apart from both side and the meat should fall right out. For the claws, use the back of a knife to lightly crack the shells. Remove shell from the meat along the crack lines. Discard the shells.
SERVING THE LOBSTER
The meat is about medium-rare at this point—perfect for simply dipping in warm butter & or lemon, or making into a lobster roll. If you decide to refrigerate & re-heat later, toss the meat in warm bubbly butter & heat just through - 1-2 Minutes.
AlertMe