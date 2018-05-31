Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Frank Bonanno’s newest and most ambitious venture yet, Denver Milk Market, opening June 1 at the new Dairy Block development.

Denver Milk Market: 1800 Wazee St., Ste. 100, Denver, CO 80202

Lobster roll – from Albina by the Sea at Denver Milk Market

SOURCE IT: In Denver, I use either Pacific Ocean on Alameda or Pacific Mercantile on Federal. I liken choosing a lobster to choosing fresh veggies—look for vibrant color & a medium to small size - a larger body usually indicates less flavor & tougher texture. While looking in the tanks, try to pick a lively fella. When he’s lifted from the water, his flippers should flip defensively; a good weight is between 1¼ & 1¾ lbs.

COOKING THE LOBSTER

Quickest way to kill the lobster- use a good, sharp knife to remove his head. Set lightly salted water in gallon pot on high heat. While the water comes to temperature, separate the claws and tail from the body. Use a towel for grip and pull them right off. First set the claws in boiling water and wait 2 minutes & then drop in the tails. Continue cooking for 6 minutes with the heat turned off. Be careful not to overcook!

1¼ lb– claw: 8 min | tails: 6 min

1¾ lb– claws: 10 min | tails: 8 min

Plunge lobsters into iced water to stop cooking. Let rest for 10 minutes until cooled. Remove from water. Easiest way to remove the shells – while holding the tail flat, take a sharp knife (or sharp kitchen shears) & cut right down the center. Use your hands to spread the shell apart from both side and the meat should fall right out. For the claws, use the back of a knife to lightly crack the shells. Remove shell from the meat along the crack lines. Discard the shells.

The meat is about medium-rare at this point—perfect for simply dipping in warm butter & or lemon, or tossing into a lobster ramen, or making into a lobster roll. If you decide to refrigerate & re-heat later, toss the meat in warm bubbly butter & heat just through - 1-2 Minutes.

SERVING THE LOBSTER

The meat is about medium-rare at this point—perfect for simply dipping in warm butter & or lemon, or making into a lobster roll. If you decide to refrigerate & re-heat later, toss the meat in warm bubbly butter & heat just through - 1-2 Minutes.