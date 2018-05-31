Chatfield Reservoir swim beach closed for construction project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. -- A major construction project Chatfield Reservoir will keep the popular swim beach closed all summer.

The lake will be open all summer for boating, but a water reallocation project is needed for the reservoir to store more water for the Front Range.

The project has been in the works for years. It's a result of the growing demand for water as the Front Range population boom continues.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found the reservoir can hold an additional 20,000 acre feet of water supply without compromising flood control.

Other options for swimming close by are Cherry Creek Reservoir, Bear Creek Lake Park and Aurora Reservoir.

The project at Chatfield is expected to be completed in spring 2019.