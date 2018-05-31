Broncos, Pat Bowlen Trust say daughter’s pitch to own team is against Pat’s plan

DENVER — The president and CEO of the Denver Broncos and the Pat Bowlen Trust said Beth Bowlen Wallace’s interest in owning the team goes against plans laid out by her father.

On Thursday, Beth announced that she requested the team’s leadership appoint her as the controlling owner, according to CBS Sports.

“I know the fans have been anxious and asking quite a few questions about what’s happening with the succession plan of the Denver Broncos,” Beth Bowlen told The Athletic. “I have completed the criteria laid out by the trustees, so I felt it was a good time to come out and express my interest and desire to be a part of the organization again.”

However, the Broncos promptly issued a joint press release with the Pat Bowlen Trust saying Beth’s plans are not aligned with her father’s.

“The statements issued by Beth Bowlen Wallace today are contrary to Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan that he created over many years of careful consideration,” the Pat Bowlen Trust said.

“Pat did not designate Beth as a trustee or appoint her to a leadership position, nor did he instruct the trustees to specifically mentor her. He made it clear that his children were not automatically entitled to a role with the team and that they would have to earn that opportunity through their accomplishments, qualifications and character,” the release added.

The statement also said the trustees already determined that Beth is not capable of succeeding Pat as controlling owner. Moreover, the trust said it communicated the decision to Beth and her legal team a number of times.

The trust said it would “vigorously defend” Pat’s plan moving forward.

“Although Beth has declined our invitations to discuss her qualifications for the last two years, we will continue to proactively engage and meet with any of the Bowlen children who express a desire to earn the right to succeed their father,” the trust said.

Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis also included a brief statement in the press release: