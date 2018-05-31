Problem Solvers: Aurora refuses to release internal affairs file after firing officer

AURORA, Colo. — Despite a legal settlement to be more transparent about its police internal affairs files, a FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation has found the city of Aurora is still reluctant to share the same information Denver routinely gives the media.

Aurora police fired Lieutenant Leland Silver on Feb. 28, but the department does not want to share details as to why it terminated the 15-year veteran of the department. Problem Solvers waited until late April to make a public records request for Silver’s internal affairs files because of a settlement the city of Aurora agreed to that went into effect on April 30.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed by Kevin Ravenscroft, Jamie Salazar and Nicolas Torres after police entered their house without a search warrant on June 23, 2016 and handcuffed Ravenscroft and another man in a case of mistaken identity.

The city of Aurora settled the case for $150,000 and promised to “revise its policies regarding the disclosure of internal affairs files” after the city initially refused to provide the internal affairs file of Officer John Gonzalez. It was officer Gonzalez who handcuffed Ravenscroft after telling him he had a search warrant when he did not.

Police had been dispatched to a report of an intoxicated person possibly abusing children, but officers showed up at the wrong house. Even after it was apparent there were no children at the Ravenscoft home or any crime taking place, it took police several minutes to realize their mistake and release the two men they had placed in handcuffs.

The city agreed to settle the case soon after learning FOX31 would be appear at a court hearing where a judge was going to rule on whether Aurora should be forced to turn over Officer Gonzalez’s internal affairs file.

Civil rights attorney Mari Newman eventually did receive Gonzalez’s file and reached a settlement with the city of Aurora.

“It wasn’t about money. It was about causing Aurora to change its broken polices, to treat people better and to be more transparent,” said Newman, who negotiated Aurora’s promise to revise its policy on accessing internal affairs files.

Her legal victory is what encouraged the Problem Solvers to ask about Lt. Silver.

“The public has a right to know. What does it take for Aurora to fire an officer?” asked Newman.

Aurora Police suspended Silver in July 2017 after Arapahoe County prosecutors charged him with official misconduct. His case has been sealed, but the Problem Solvers have learned Silver is accused of accessing a police computer database to allegedly help his then-girlfriend, who apparently had legal issues of her own. His trial on the official misconduct charge is scheduled for July.

While Silver was on suspension, he was arrested by Denver Police on Oct. 15, 2017 for DUI after officers found Leland passed out in his car at a stoplight on Colfax Avenue. The Problem Solvers obtained body cam footage from Denver’s Department of Public Safety which shows officers removing a a semi-automatic rifle from his truck after Silver told officers, “I do have a weapon in my car. I am employed by the Aurora Police Department, just so you know.”

In January 2018, Silver pleaded guilty to DWAI and was sentenced to 12 months probation, 24 hours of community service and $1,259.50 in fines.

On Feb. 28, APD terminated Silver. However, the agency has refused to share his internal affairs file. In a May 2 email to the Problem Solvers, the city of Aurora claimed it does not have to provide his disciplinary letter or the findings of its internal affairs investigation because, “Lt. Silver has chosen to exercise his appeal rights regarding his termination.”

But that is a very different stance from the city of Denver, which provides internal affairs discipline letters to the Problem Solvers regardless of whether an officer is appealing his or her punishment.

Newman told FOX31 she thinks Aurora is violating the spirit of the settlement the city signed with her.

“The entire point of the settlement was that Aurora was supposed to be more transparent and supposed to change its bad ways, and it’s decided not to do that,” said Newman.

APD insists it is not violating the spirit of their new settlement, but refused to speak about the issue on camera with the Problem Solvers.

Officer Gonzalez was later given a 20-hour suspension.

Silver declined comment to the Problem Solvers about his case, but FOX31 plans to cover his official misconduct trial in late July.