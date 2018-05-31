Sunshine with near-record high temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be above-average temperatures along the Front Range on Thursday with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Denver likely will fall a few degrees short of the record high of 95 degrees set in 2002.

Expect plenty of sunshine and light wind in the metro area, with a few afternoon-building clouds.

A red flag warning remains in effect for western and southern Colorado until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Wind gusts in the high country could get as high as 40-45 mph throughout the afternoon.

Combined with the dry conditions and low relative humidity, any fire that starts could rapidly grow. No outside burning is advised.

Friday's forecast is very similar to Thursday's, with highs near 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds will be stronger to end the workweek, with fire weather watches already in effect for the Pikes Peak region.

Temperatures will take a slight dip this weekend, but will still stay above average, reaching the lower-to-mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will have plenty of sunshine, but clouds will build by Sunday and bring the slight chance for a shower or two during the afternoon.

Next week looks warm and quiet, with no chances of rain through Wednesday. Temperatures will spike back into the low 90s to start the first week of June.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.