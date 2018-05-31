Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Mark Bailey, author of "Cooking in Boxers" shows us how to make some grilled port and onion loin tacos.

Grilled Pork & Onion Loin Tacos

1-12 ounce Smithfield Roasted Garlic & Herb Marinated Fresh Pork Loin Filets

1 large sweet onion, such as Vidalia, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rounds

6-inch flour or corn tortillas, warmed

avocado, sour cream and lime wedges, for serving

Prepare a moderately high heat fire on grill. Brush grill rack with oil.

Place tenderloins and onions diagonally on bars of the hot grill rack. Grill the onions, turning once, until charred and tender, about 8 minutes. Remove onions from grill and set aside.

Grill tenderloins, uncovered, over direct heat for 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145°F, turning every 3-4 minutes with tongs.

Transfer pork tenderloins to cutting board. Loosely cover with foil; let rest for 5 minutes. Cut pork tenderloins into chunks. Transfer chunks to platter with onions.

Serve with the tortillas, avocado, sour cream and lime wedges.

Sweet Chipotle Ribs

1 rack extra tender back ribs

2 cups Tabasco Chipotle Sauce

2 cups breakfast syrup

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

12 ounces dark brown sugar

1/2 cup Champagne or white wine vinegar

Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Mix all ingredients, except ribs, together.

Transfer ribs to grill, meaty-side up. Brush with BBQ sauce. Grill over indirect heat for 1 ½–2 hours, (brushing every 15-20 minutes with bbq sauce) or until tender and meat reaches a minimum internal temperature of 160°F