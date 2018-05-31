50% off Bowling & Pizza in Paradise Package for up to 6 people!

About Celebrity Lanes

Click here for more details.FX Bowling

Hi-definition visual and audio effects create an unbelievable bowling experience! Prepare yourself to be dazzles as your lane transforms into 8 interactive environments.

Parties

We specialize in birthday parties. Bring the cake and gifts, and leave the rest ot us. This 90 minute glow-in-the dark bowling party includes everything you need for the perfect celebration. We also offer adult parties and fundraising events with great food from Jackson’s and tons of fun activities that will leave your guests wanting more.

Food

Everything you love about Jackson’s Sports Grill is now at Celebrity Lanes. Come and have a look: 40 tap beers, including Colorado’s top craft beers! The complete date night, guys night out, happy hour with the girls, just a quick bite or lunch!

With so many brew options, try a sample of each and keep coming back for more! Want to take it outside? Our connecting patio makes for the perfect fresh-air relaxation destination.

Arcade

Whether you are stuck in the past and still hold the record for Pacman, or want to challenge yourself with new features, we have your game! We have the latest interactive and redemption games in the market, regardless of age. We’ll save you the trouble of going from game to game carrying your hard earned tickets.