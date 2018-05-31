3 bears recovering well after troubled life in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEENESBURG — Three black bears, who were rescued from a troubled life in Alabama, are recovering gracefully at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg.

The three bears were living in a roadside zoo in Mobile. Their names are Elsie, Bella and Dusty.

“These road side zoos very often have very poor facilities,” explained Kent Drotar, Director of Public Relations with the Wild Animal Sanctuary.

The people who run roadside zoos aren’t usually qualified to do so, Drotar added.

The three bears didn’t receive enough veterinary care or enough food while they were there.

Since being transferred to the Wild Animal Sanctuary, they’ve been thriving.

“hese bears adapted really quickly,” Drotar said.