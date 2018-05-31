1 of 3 remaining Kmart stores in Colorado to close as Sears announces more store closures

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — One of three remaining Kmart stores in Colorado will be one of 63 stores that the struggling retailer will close in the coming months.

The Kmart store at 9881 W. 58th Ave. in Arvada was on the list of closures the retailer released Thursday afternoon. When the store closes in early September, only two Kmart stores will remain in Colorado, one in Loveland and the other in Pueblo.

Liquidation sales at the store will begin on June 14.

Sears has several locations remaining in Colorado.

Sears announced Thursday morning that they planed to close another 72 stores as sales plunge and losses grow but later shortened the list to 63 as some stores be evaluated further.

Sears lost $424 million, or $3.93 per share, for the period ended May 5.

It earned $245 million, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier, a quarter that included a $492 million gain tied to the sale of the Craftsman brand.

Revenue tumbled more than 30 percent to $2.89 billion, with store closings already underway contributing to almost two thirds of the decline.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, tumbled 11.9 percent. Comparable-stores sales slid 9.5 percent at Kmart stores, and 13.4 percent at Sears.