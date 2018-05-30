USGS: Don’t roast marshmallows over volcanic vents

PAHOA, Hawaii — The U.S. Geological Survey said on Twitter on Monday that roasting marshmallows over the lava oozing out of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is not a good idea.

As the volcano continues spewing lava and toxic gas, the USGS has been sharing information and updates on Twitter on the activity and also answering questions.

Twitter user asked if it was safe to roast a marshmallow near a volcano vent.

Um, no.

“Erm…we’re going to have to say no, that’s not safe,” the USGS wrote on its verified Twitter account, urging users not to do this.

“If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 [sulfur dioxide] or H2S [hydrogen sulfide], they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog [volcanic smog], for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction.”