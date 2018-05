‘They basically built a torture chamber:’ Hikers find dead dog in buried cage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the person who killed a dog by burying it alive in a cage.

Workers at the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA say this is the worst case of animal cruelty they've ever seen, according to WNEP.

They say when they found the dog's body near Minersville, there was no doubt it was intentionally left there to die.

Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA workers took photos to show the gruesome discovery -- a dog cage buried in the ground, covered with some old pieces of wood.

"I was in shock. I've never seen anything like what I seen. It was horrid. Horrid. I don't even have the words to explain it. Barbaric. Tortured. Horrid," animal cruelty officer Bridget Barder said.

The SPCA got a call over the weekend that led animal cruelty officers into the woods. There they found a pit bull locked in a cage that was partially buried in the ground.

"Whoever did this went to great effort and was sick," SPCA manager Lori Sult said. "They basically built a torture chamber for this dog."

SPCA workers estimate the dog had been left there for about two months. Workers say it appears the dog starved to death.

Sult said whoever left the dog in the woods had options. They could have taken it to either one of the two SPCA facilities in the county.

"If you don't want to deal with the SPCAs, not that it would be the right thing to do, but if you're going to dump an animal, just release it," Sult said.

Now that state police are involved, Sult and the rest of the SPCA community are hoping the person responsible will be brought to justice.

"This dog died a horrible, horrible death. There was just so many other options. The dog did not have to die this way," Sult said.

The Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA is offering a reward for information on this case. A GoFundMe account has been set up to contribute to the reward.