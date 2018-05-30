Temperatures return to the 90s Thursday with dry conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Front Range and eastern plains will see scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Storms will clear out by midnight leaving behind clear skies and mild temperatures overnight.

Denver has a hot day in store for Thursday with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees. The record high temperature for May 31st is 93 degrees set in 2002. Skies will stay sunny with dry conditions all day long.

We will be bringing the heat in Denver tomorrow! Highs will climb back to the 90s!

Temperatures will stay warm for Friday with a high temperature of 88 degrees. Winds will be breezy to gusty in the afternoon with more dry conditions. Fire danger will be high the next few days with low humidity and minimal chances for rain.

Saturday will be another dry day on the Front Range with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Sunday will be around 84 degrees with only a 10% chance of an isolated storm.

The beginning of next week looks dry with more hot temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

