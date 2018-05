Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let your kids waste the whole Summer inside on the couch, take them on an adventure of a lifetime instead! The Georgetown Loop Railroad has been hosting families and creating memories for more than 40 years, and now it's your turn to take a ride.

Call Georgetown Loop Railroad now to get your tickets and plan your ride at (888)456-6777. You can also see more information and book online at GeorgetownLoopRR.com

You can get $5 off every other train ride if you mention Colorado's Best.