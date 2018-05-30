Suspect in Denver parking garage murder was released from jail 4 days earlier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The suspect charged in the parking garage murder of a security guard in downtown Denver was released from the Arapahoe County Jail just four days before the killing.

FOX31 investigative reporter Rob Low uncovered the new information Wednesday afternoon.

23-year-old Caleb Schroeder is accused of stabbing security guard Scott Tice to death on the fourth floor of the parking garage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on Friday morning.

Schroeder was released from the Arapahoe County Jail on Monday, May 21 even though he was facing a brand new charge of felony assault for throwing his feces at two deputies in the jail.

It turns out that on May 21, Schroeder pleaded guilty to robbery and drug charges and received a sentence of four years of mental health probation.

Prosecutors say Schroeder has serious mental health issues.

The prosecutor who agreed to the deal thought Schroeder would still stay in jail after May 21 because of the new assault case.

But the judge didn't issue the arrest warrant for the feces assault case until Wednesday, May 23. Prosecutors say Schroeder was released from jail on the 21st and ignored the court's order to report immediately to probation.

He disappeared until Friday, May 25 when he allegedly showed up at the DCPA garage at 13th and Arapahoe where Denver prosecutors say he stabbed Scott Tice to death.

Schroeder is now in the Denver jail being held without bond for first degree murder.