Semitruck rollover crash closes eastbound I-70 east of Idaho Springs

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A semitruck rolled over on Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of eastbound Interstate 70 east of Idaho Springs, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. just before the Central City Parkway exit. It’s not known if there were any injuries.

Drivers were taken off the interstate at Exit 241 in Idaho Springs to East Idaho Springs Road, then back onto the interstate at the Central City Parkway on-ramp.

A hazardous materials team was brought in to clean up a fuel spill.

Traffic was backed up beyond the Twin Tunnels into Idaho Springs. There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.