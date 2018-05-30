Roseanne Barr returns to Twitter, blames Ambien for rant, tells fans ‘Do not defend me’

NEW YORK — Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter and told people not to feel sorry for her while also highlighting supporters’ tweets that attacked ABC and others.

Barr’s tweetstorm late Tuesday evening came hours after ABC announced it was canceling the reboot of her show “Roseanne” over a racist tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

In the post-firing tweet, Barr apologized to “all the wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

She also told her fans, “hey guys, don’t defend me, it’s sweet of you 2 try, but … losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more.”

She then retweeted supporters’ statements attacking ABC’s hiring of Keith Olbermann, who has harshly criticized President Donald Trump, and a meme that placed Jarrett’s photo side-by-side with a “Planet of the Apes” actor.

Barr claimed that her tweet was not racist, and that she was fired because of fears over a potential boycott of the show’s advertisers.

She also lashed out at co-stars Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert.

“You throw me under the bus. nice!” she said in a tweet directed at Fishman.

It was Barr’s earlier tweet about Jarrett that caused outrage and ultimately led to the show’s cancellation.

In a response to a comment about Jarrett, Barr had said: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr later deleted the tweet and apologized for it.

“I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr tweeted on Tuesday. “I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

Barr then said she was leaving Twitter.

But in messages posted from her Twitter account on Wednesday, Barr claimed she had been mistaken about Jarrett’s race. She also claimed that she had been on Ambien, a medication used to treat insomnia, at the time.

“I honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian-ignorant of me for sure, but…i did.,” she said.

Barr also continued to tweet about George Soros, a liberal donor who has been painted as the villain in many right-wing conspiracy theories.

One message she retweeted on Wednesday falsely accused the Hungary-born Jewish billionaire of collaborating with the Nazis.

Barr also said her firing “worked out” because she “would leave when they started to try to censor me.”