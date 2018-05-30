Rockies fan hit in eye by foul ball on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Rockies suffered an eye injury after he was hit by a foul ball at Coors Field on Sunday night.

Andy Taylor was sitting in section 147 in the outfield along the third base line when he tried to catch a foul ball during the sixth inning of the game. The ball slipped through his hand and hit him in the eye.

The impact of the ball shattered his sunglasses, which left cuts and fractured the bones around his right eye.

The Rockies stadium crew immediately responded to Taylor before he was transported to Denver Health Medical Center.

Taylor said that he will require surgery to rebuild the orbital bone below his right eye.

Coors Field installed new safety netting at the during the off-season that extended to the end of the dugouts.

Zora Stephenson spoke to Taylor and will have more from him on Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. and FOX31 News at 5 p.m.