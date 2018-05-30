Payment delays a reality for some festival jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A job at a festival or outdoor event is considered to be a great way to earn extra cash while having fun, but in some cases, getting that paycheck may involve more patience than you bargained for.

Many organizations and sponsors are commonly involved with the same event, making for a slow accounting process.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers talked to one worker who says she is waiting to be paid more than a thousand dollars after working for the "420 on the Block" event.

Her contract says she would be paid no more than two weeks after the event.

She explains that many are waiting for compensation but are having trouble contacting those responsible for getting their paychecks in the mail. “They kind of live paycheck to paycheck off of these events so I'm sort of more speaking up for them.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to several organizations involved in the event and received the following response from High Rise Media, “These payments are being processed and are only a few weeks behind. This was a first-time event, so event reconciliations are taking more time, and subsequently so are payments to vendors.”

High Rise Media will notify the Problem Solvers of when the checks are sent to the employees.

Experts say even though contracts for these types of jobs can be very generic, they are still enforceable so make sure any contract you sign has the name of the party directly responsible for issuing the paychecks.