Mother of girl in Wyatt Academy school fight video speaks out

DENVER – The Problem Solvers are digging deeper into the details surrounding a school fight caught on camera that resulted in four Wyatt Academy school employees being placed on administrative leave.

FOX31 talked to the mom of one of the girls in the video that we showed you last week. The mom doesn’t want us to use her name. She’s not pleased with her daughter’s behavior.

“I was completely shocked,” the girl’s mother said. “It took me a long time to actually let the video be released, because I was embarrassed about how they acted.”

The video shows the fifth grader fighting and cussing. What has the mom really upset though, is the way the school handled the fight. That’s why she chose to speak out.

She says she couldn’t believe what she heard in the video. If you listen closely you can hear a staff member in the background say, “is anyone going to hit anyone?”

“It was disturbing for me,” the mom said. “When I heard that, I took it to the principal, and I said he did instigate this fight because no matter how he meant it, the kids felt that that was their goal to fight.”

The staff member in the video, Wyatt Academy’s principal, assistant principal, and school psychologist are all on leave. The Denver Police Department is also investigating.

The mom said, “The principal didn’t really see anything wrong with what was done, and she told me that.”

The Problem Solvers went to the address listed as belonging to the principal, but no one came to the door.

The girl’s mother also says, “The incident report is really what disturbed me the most.”

The incident report for the call on April 20 lists the mom’s daughter by name, but refers to all the other girls in the video as “Student A” and “Student B.”

The staff member isn’t identified either, but listed as “Teacher A.”

The call originally came in as an assault. When police arrived multiple girls were given tickets, but charges were eventually dropped.

This mom says the fight has a lasting impact on her daughter and the days following have been hard. “It’s affected her a lot. She hates going to school.”

Wyatt Academy will host a community meeting so everyone has the chance to voice their opinions. It starts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the school, 3620 Franklin Street in Denver.