Mom says Southwest gate agent at DIA asked for ‘proof’ biracial son was hers

DENVER — A California basketball coach says a Southwest Airlines gate agent asked her to “prove” that her biracial son was hers before boarding her flight from Denver to Oakland on Monday.

California Women’s head basketball Lindsay Gottlieb tweeted about the incident on Monday in which she was asked for proof that she was her son’s mother.

“I’m appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1-year-old son ticket counter personnel told me that I had to ‘prove’ that he was my son despite having his passport,” Gottlieb tweeted in a post. “She said we have a different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color.”

Gottlieb said that the gate agent first asked to see her son’s passport before asking to see a Facebook post to further verify that she was his parent.

“She 1st asked for proof with a birth certificate,” Gottlieb tweeted. “She then said it was a ‘federal law’ but asked me to prove I was the mother with a Facebook post. What?? The mother next to me said she’s never been asked for proof diff last name…not shockingly, not mixed face family.”

“I do feel like as a white female, with a position of privilege, and a platform where someone is going to listen, it is my responsibility to say, hey, this happened, this isn’t okay,” Gottlieb told KPIX-TV. “And maybe somewhere down the line, that helps my son, who is bi-racial and will be for his entire life.”

In a statement to FOX31 and Channel 2, Southwest apologized for the incident and said it was launching an investigation into the incident.