Free horse clinic this weekend

FRANKTOWN — The Harmony Equine Center in Franktown is hosting a free clinic and training expo this weekend.

The Center is run by the Dumb Friends League. It takes in hundreds of abused and neglected horses each year.

The expo is designed to help people better understand horses. It will feature multiple clinics and training demonstrations.

The first one is slated for Friday — June 1 — from 12pm-5pm, followed by a second clinic on Saturday — June 2 — from 10am-4pm.

The Harmony Equine Center is located at 5540 E. Hwy. 86 in Franktown. Click here to learn more info.