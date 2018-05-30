Free fishing available in Colorado this weekend

DENVER — Anglers can fish for free without a license in Colorado this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday is Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s annual free fishing weekend, which allows anyone around the state 16 years and older to fish without a license.

“The free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of Colorado’s many fishing opportunities,” said Doug Krieger, aquatic section manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “This is the perfect time for anglers to introduce a friend or family member to fishing, or for those seeking new forms of outdoor recreation to give one of America’s favorite activities a try.”

If you want to continue fishing beyond this weekend, licenses can be purchased online, at any Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or from one of the more than 600 license agents across the state.

Anglers may also purchase a fishing license over the phone and receive a temporary authorization number allowing them to fish immediately by calling 800-244-5613.

Colorado has more than 2,500 lakes and reservoirs and 9,500 miles of fishable streams and rivers.